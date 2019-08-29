Plus-Coin (NPLC) Reaches Market Cap of $515,326.00

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Plus-Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liquid. Plus-Coin has a total market capitalization of $515,326.00 and $6.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022290 BTC.

About Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,807,836 tokens. The official website for Plus-Coin is www.plus-coin.com/en . Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin . Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plus-Coin Token Trading

Plus-Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plus-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plus-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

