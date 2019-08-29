Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 951,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. Plexus has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $799.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,806. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

