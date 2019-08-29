PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329,596.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PlayGame token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $329,596.00 and $20,333.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,062,355 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

