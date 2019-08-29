Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (EPA:PVL) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.94 ($6.91) and last traded at €5.94 ($6.91), 63,275 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €6.04 ($7.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.00.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

