Pirl Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,967.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $643,836.00 and $3,967.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1,054.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 52,362,494 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.