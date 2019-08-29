Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,793.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,872.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,822.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

