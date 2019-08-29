Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

