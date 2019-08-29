Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,449.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 79,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $109.71.

