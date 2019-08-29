Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.8% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $188.10. 18,209,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,807,540. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

