Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,710 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,589 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.