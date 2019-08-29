Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.19

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 1868429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.90 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, 86 Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.16.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

