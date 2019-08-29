Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.84

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $11.47. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 43,173 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 9,211.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

