Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,091 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $108.85. 316,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,743,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

