Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $980,621.00 and approximately $24,970.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019755 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,359,450,875 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

