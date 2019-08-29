Phoenixcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $173,917.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00845863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00237581 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004280 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

