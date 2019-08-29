Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $689.17

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $689.17 and traded as high as $638.30. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $637.00, with a volume of 1,014,394 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.20 ($10.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 685.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). On average, equities analysts predict that Phoenix Group Holdings will post 2654.9997958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In related news, insider Clive Bannister sold 24,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £166,185.04 ($217,150.19). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £240,217.44 ($313,886.63).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

