Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 192,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,410. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 374,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

