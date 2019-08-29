Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Increased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

NYSE:PM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 450,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.