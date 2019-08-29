Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,315,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 6,989,200 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. 18,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 15,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.