Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Director Acquires $70,681.30 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Director Joe Reeder purchased 17,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $70,681.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $689,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Reeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Joe Reeder purchased 7,500 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00.

PESI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 9,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

