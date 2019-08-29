Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Perion Network’s rating score has improved by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perion Network an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $58,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $316,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

PERI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.59. 11,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $158.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

