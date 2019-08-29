Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,263,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 5,059,900 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,177. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.65. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $40,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $714,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,018 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 924,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

