Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.15% of Penske Automotive Group worth $122,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,702,000 after buying an additional 173,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 44,539 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. 15,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $395,062.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $116,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.