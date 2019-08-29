PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.32

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 1050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.
A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
In related news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,940 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.