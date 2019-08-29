PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.32

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 1050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,940 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

