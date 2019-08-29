Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $2.22. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVAC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PVAC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 8,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 131,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 312,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 71,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.