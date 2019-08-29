Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.47, 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million and a P/E ratio of -17.79.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

