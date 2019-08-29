Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. Pedevco shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4,506 shares trading hands.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $53,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 77,037 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $157,925.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 313,291 shares of company stock valued at $519,112.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pedevco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pedevco by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pedevco by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

