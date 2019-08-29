Pecaut & CO. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $14,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $9,644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 89,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $510,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,368,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,965,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,818 shares of company stock worth $2,388,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.02.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.