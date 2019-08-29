Pecaut & CO. Buys Shares of 515 iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.75.

