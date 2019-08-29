Pecaut & CO. Buys 767 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Source Capital makes up approximately 2.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 1.18% of Source Capital worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Source Capital during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

