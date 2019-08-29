Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 874,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

