PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report sales of $79.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.83 million and the highest is $92.26 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $70.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $317.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.82 million to $350.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.47 million, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $373.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director Karen Berriman Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,256.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 76,480.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBFX opened at $20.67 on Monday. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

