Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Update

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,397,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 15,477,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,300. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $6,370,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $40,515,000. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,017.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

PYPL stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.21. 3,930,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. Paypal has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

