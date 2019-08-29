Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $199.18 million and $378.85 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 198,448,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,448,345 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

