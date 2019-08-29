Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,967,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,624,000 after buying an additional 146,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,634,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,097,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

