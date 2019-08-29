Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,371,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,873,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,138 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. 601,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,663,328. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

