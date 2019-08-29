Parnassus Investments CA Trims Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7,659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after acquiring an additional 997,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 979,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after acquiring an additional 918,170 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 279,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,078. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

