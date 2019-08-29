Parnassus Investments CA Sells 803,441 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 803,441 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.46% of Starbucks worth $457,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,141,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $233,567,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $232,052,000 after buying an additional 350,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,101,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

