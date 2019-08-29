Parnassus Investments CA Raises Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,216,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 536,965 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $305,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,456,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,946,000 after purchasing an additional 317,599 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,213,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Pentair stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.62 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

