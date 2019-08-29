Parnassus Investments CA Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,303 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $31,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,686,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $170,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,559 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,537,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $473,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $157,633,000 after purchasing an additional 934,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,396.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $94,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,286. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $61.28. 104,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

