Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,345,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,917,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 933,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

PH stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.10. 17,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $193.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

