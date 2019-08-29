Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 5,000 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,281.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PKOH traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,023. The stock has a market cap of $338.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 396.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 453.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 35.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

