Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $128.83 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

