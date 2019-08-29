Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after buying an additional 987,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after purchasing an additional 842,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after purchasing an additional 416,459 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $76,019,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,576,000 after purchasing an additional 223,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

