Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 484,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,597. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

