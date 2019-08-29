Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.58. 2,594,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

