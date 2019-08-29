Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Barclays began coverage on Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.42. 150,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,889. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $113.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.