Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,055 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry accounts for about 0.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Korn Ferry worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 5,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,157. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $67.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $490.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.