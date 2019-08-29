Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,323. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

In related news, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $289,709.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 3,750.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,424,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,046,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,422,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.