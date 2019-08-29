Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $44,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 10,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.56. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,350,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 88,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.